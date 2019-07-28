Matheran wettest place! Maharashtra hill station near Mumbai registers maximum rain in the country 

The hill station on Western Ghat is known for its well-preserved iconic colonial architecture and mild climate. (Image: MTDC)

A hill station located in the western ghats between Pune and Mumbai known for its iconic colonial structure and breathtaking sceneries, Matheran, has been declared as the wettest spot in India. Located at a distance of around 80 Kilometres from Mumbai, it is an easy getaway into the lap of nature from the hustle and bustle of the city’s busy life. Matheran became the wettest spot in India on Saturday after it received a total of 450mm rainfall from Friday for 24 continuous hours. The hill station is approximately a two or two and a half-hour drive from Mumbai and is considered as one of the best getaways for the Mumbaikar. Matheran on the western ghats gives you all breathtaking views of the beauty of nature. Covered in the dense forest, the hill station is a secluded spot and is at a height that can give you an amazing experience of the western ghats and also allows you some relaxing time from the busy city life.

The on-road distance between Matheran and Pune is approximately 120.5 km, which can be reached in approximately 2.5 hours. One can reach there either via Mumbai-Pune expressway or through Old Mumbai Pune Highway (also a once in a lifetime experience as it is filled with thrill due to the curvy and steep road journey). Matheran is known for scenic views and adventure sports like cliff-hanging and ropeway.

The hill station on Western Ghat is known for its well-preserved iconic colonial architecture and mild climate. Any kind of motor vehicles are banned here and many visitors arrive by narrow-gauge railway on the 1907 Neral–Matheran Toy Train. The breathtaking Panorama Point offers amazing scenic views across the mountains of the Western Ghats. The Louisa Point of the hill station offers views of waterfalls and the ancient Prabal Fort.

Despite Matheran being the wettest place in the country and other regions of the state like Marathwada and Vidarbha remain rain deficient by 32% and 36%, respectively.