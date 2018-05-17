Massive feat! Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism Page as Best FB page in 2017; check who else made to top 3

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism page as the best FB page. (Facebook)

Kerala Tourism’s Facebook page has emerged as the best FB page among all the states across the country after getting 1.5 million likes. Kerala which is also known as the God’s Own Country for its beautiful high ranges, Virgin beaches and enchanting backwaters, has justified the title as its Facebook page got the top spot pushing the Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat Tourism’s Facebook pages to second and third place, respectively.

The ranking was done on the basis of engagement of the people with the page. It was done by Facebook on the basis of reactions, shares and comments by the tourists on the page between from January 1 to December 31, 2017. Facebook’s Public Policy Manager Nitin Saluja awarded Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran in this regard and the Kerala Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran congratulated the entire team for the achievement.

“Kerala Tourism has been successfully able to convey the reasons as to why Kerala is a destination that should be on every traveller’s itinerary.” “The department’s presence on social media had taken this message across the world and the acclaim from Facebook is heartening,” the state Tourism Secretary Rani George said.

Meanwhile, tourism director Bala Kiran said that the page has managed to keep travellers from India and abroad engaged with interesting and innovative posts.

“Kerala Tourism’s activity on Facebook and other social media space had been focused and proactive. It has been able to keep travellers from India and abroad engaged with interesting and innovative posts on the projects and activities undertaken by the department. The ranking comes at a time when Kerala Tourism had upped the Digital marketing budget to 15 per cent and been communicating to the people across the globe in “exciting ways,” Bala Kiran said.

Notably, Kerala offers a variety of exciting activities for the tourists like experiencing boat races to witnessing various art forms. Whether you want to experience the boat house cruise or the village life, Kerala has it all for you.