  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mansar lake in Jammu and Kashmir gets new lease of life; here’s all you should know

By: |
November 3, 2020 11:25 AM

Dr Singh said the latest rejuvenation project in the Mansar region will help in the generation of employment of about 1.15 crore man-days and income of Rs 800 crore per year

mansar lake development project, J&K tourism, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, mansar lake tourism, things to do at mansar lake, temples at mansar lakeMansar lake has religious significance apart from its serene beauty. (Image: JKTDC)

New lease of life for Jammu’s Mansar lake! Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Mansar Lake Development plan in Jammu through virtual mode. Situated 62 kms from Jammu, the lake has religious significance apart from its serene beauty. Ancient temples are situated on its embankments and devotees throng the place in large number every year.

According to a press release by the ministry of personnel, public grievances, Dr Singh is hopeful that on implementation of the lake project, the tourist or pilgrims footfall will double from the present 10 lakh to 20 lakh per year in the Mansar region. The project is pegged at generating Rs 800 crore of income every year and generating employment of about 1.15 crore man-days.

Related News

Dr. Singh crediting the Centre for its development projects in the union territory said that the number of projects started in the last six years is more than the ones initiates in the last 70 years. He further pointed out how the Udhampur-Doda-Kathua parliamentary constituency has received the highest priority in development and informed that work for the extension of Katra-Delhi expressway corridor has started.

Fishing is a major activity in the natural freshwater lake. On the eastern bank is a holy shrine of sheshnag (snake with six heads). Newlyweds visit the shrine and perform parikrama (circumambulations) around the lake. An ideal boating site, the lake also highlights a diverse range of flora and fauna. For tourists, the scenic beauty makes it a must-see place to visit.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in his address said tourism contributes to 7% of the UT’s GDP that has been badly hit due to the ongoing pandemic. Emphasizing on the tourism part, Sinha said that the centre has contributed Rs706 crore for the tourism sector and has adopted a multi-pronged approach to make the new Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir as one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the World.

Advisor to LG of J&K Shri Baseer Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner Shri Sanjeev Verma and other senior officials from the UT also joined the e-inauguration event.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Mansar lake in Jammu and Kashmir gets new lease of life heres all you should know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s first solar-powered miniature train launched at Veli Tourist Village in Kerala
2Mt Everest’s trekking business freezes as coronavirus strikes Nepal’s fragile economy
3Maximizing travel for less will be the new normal: Booking site’s research shows how Indians will travel