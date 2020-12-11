  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated

December 11, 2020 6:05 PM

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.

The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 PM and arrive in Mangaluru at 12.30 PM, a press release said here.

The return flight would depart from Mangaluru at 12.55 PM and arrive at Mysuru at 1.55 PM, the release said.

The non-UDAN flight service would be functional on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, it said.

UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) is a regional connectivity scheme launched by the Central government with a vision to make air travel affordable.

The connectivity between Mangaluru and Mysuru is significant as the latter is home to nearly 65,000 people or around 12,000 families and also a number of entrepreneurs having business interests across the two regions.

The new flight service has been welcomed by stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sectors and various trade bodies.

