Mandu Mahotsav 2021-22 begins! What to expect at the festival to explore the ancient fort city of Madhya Pradesh

The festival was inaugurated on December 30 and it will continue till January 3.

Mandu Mahotsav 2021-22: Clock struck 5:30 am on Thursday and the inauguration celebrations of Mandu Mahotsav 2021-22 kicked off in Madhya Pradesh. Hot air ballooning marked the beginning of the inauguration and it was followed by the Mandu Cycling Tour, Heritage Tour as well as Mandu Instagram Tour. Mandu Mahotsav is a five-day festival, from December 30, 2021 to January 3, 2022, to promote the ancient fort city of Mandu. During the inauguration ceremony, the Food District, the Art and Craft District and the Shopping District also began operating, and Rural Tourism Excursion was inaugurated at Mandu’s Heritage as well.

The evening of December 30 saw the aarti of Maa Narmada being held at Rewa Kund, followed by dance and music performances, and a fashion display of tribal and modern designs. The day concluded with gazing at the stars in the Dinosaur Park at 10 pm, bringing the inauguration ceremony to an end.

During the Mandu festival, visitors can hope to learn printing of ancient art forms like the Bagh print from the tribals themselves, while lights will brighten up Mandu to allow visitors to roam around the ancient fort city freely while enjoying the decorations. The festival, according to the specially set up event website, would be almost completely free of traffic, and visitors would also have the facilities of hop-on-hop-off buses.

On every day of the festival, hot air ballooning would be available for tourists at 5:30 am, and they would also be able to go on Mandu cycling tours, rural tourism excursions, enjoy the food district and the shopping district or the Art and Craft district every day, based on whether their schedule matches up with the offerings. Dance and music performances have also been scheduled after 7 pm on all of the five days. A10pm session of stargazing at the Dinosaur Park will be the concluding event on all five days.

Visitors intending to enjoy the Mandu festival would be able to get the detailed schedule of the entire Mahotsav on the Mandu Festival website.