Mamata govt extends ban on flights to Kolkata from 6 cities till August 31 as COVID-19 cases near 1 lakh

The letter was also sent to the director of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to inform him about the government decision.

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the ban on domestic flights flying from high COVID-19 prevalence cities to Kolkata by another 15 days in the wake of increasing COVID-19 caseload in the state. According to the latest decision taken by the state government, no flights from high COVID-19 affected cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, etc. will be allowed to land at the Kolkata airport till August 31, news agency ANI reported.

In a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary P.S Kharola, additional chief secretary to the Department of Home Affairs of the West Bengal government, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that the government has taken the decision to extend the ban on flights from high COVID-19 affected cities till August 31.

Bandyopadhyay in the letter wrote that he had been directed by the state government to extend the ban on flights at the Kolkata airport for a further period of 15 days. The letter was also sent to the director of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to inform him about the government decision.

Earlier, the state government had banned the arrival of flights to Kolkata airport till August 15. The government fears that the passengers coming from the severe COVID-19 affected cities could fuel the increase in the total number of cases in the state.

Among the cities from where flights will not be allowed at the Kolkata airport are Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagur, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

The decision comes in the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state with the total number of cases inching closer to the 1-lakh mark. The state has so far recorded a total of 98,459 cases of infections, with 26,031 active cases, according to the data issued by the state government. A total of 2,905 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the state on Monday.