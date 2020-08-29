Malaysia extends ban on foreign tourists

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address late Friday that global cases have been rising and the country has seen sporadic virus clusters even though the situation was under control.
Malaysia has extended its pandemic movement restrictions including a ban on foreign tourists until the end of the year.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address late Friday that global cases have been rising and the country has seen sporadic virus clusters even though the situation was under control.
Malaysia has recorded more than 9,000 cases with 125 deaths.
Muhyiddin said the extension of restrictions will not disrupt daily activities as most businesses and schools have resumed. Only nightclubs and entertainment centres remain shut and international sporting events prohibited. Borders will stay closed and those entering the country will be quarantined.
