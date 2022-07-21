Major boost for tourists as Tourism Ministry clears proposals for border tourism in Rajasthan

In a move that will further boost tourism in Rajasthan, the Centre has approved a proposal by the Rajasthan Tourism department to develop Shri Tanot Complex in Jaisalmer as a tourist attraction. It has also sanctioned Rs 17.67 crore for infrastructure development and tourism-related activities in the region.

While these secluded desert areas near the border areas are filled with numerous tales of war heroics and cultural heritage to attract tourists, the latest initiative is expected to provide more convenient and safe access to the location.

This initiative of Rajasthan Tourism along with the Border Security Force (BSF) and central agencies will not only help visitors understand the life of the people living in the border areas, as also of security forces, but also open a new door for locals living in these far-off villages.

In line with the tourism initiative, the government is looking to build an amphitheatre, interpretation centre, children’s activity area, cafeteria, solar-powered street lighting, signage, surveillance system, sewage and waste management facilities in Tanot village of Jaisalmer district. The BSF will not only operate and maintain tourist attractions but will also organise exhibitions for tourists.

Longewala, which is situated on the border area, is widely known for the bravery displayed by the Indian armed forces during the 1971 war with Pakistan. The place is a major attraction for tourists. Apart from this, Tanot Mata temple also attracts close to 3,000 devotees almost every day. A large number of people also visit the Bawlianwala border point.

As a part of tourism activities, the BSF will screen a documentary film, and organise a weapon display and a photo gallery at the Operations Base in Jaisalmer. The district administration is also looking to develop the area.

Popular as a tourist destination, Jaisalmer is also known as the Golden City because of its iconic fort. The majestic havellis, cultural heritage and natural surroundings add to the tourist attractions of the city.