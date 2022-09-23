Mahakal Corridor: PM Modi to inaugurate Ujjain’s temple redevelopment project soon

Construction work on Mahakal Corridor project in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city is progressing as per the plan. The Mahakal Corridor is going to be four times bigger than Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Being developed on the banks of ancient Rudrasagar pond, the corridor will have around 200 statues and murals related to lord Shiva, goddess Shakti and other religious figures. These statues and murals will depict ancient stories related to lord Shiva and Saptarishi, Navgraha, Tripurasur Vadh, etc. The corridor will also have a statue of lord Shiva in the middle of Kamal Taal or Lotus pond. The 108 pillars in corridor will display Lord Shiva in various Anand Tandav mudras. The entrance will have a grand statue of Nandi. The corridor also has the country’s first night garden.

Being developed at the cost of Rs 793 crore, the first phase of Mahakal Corridor project has almost reached its completion which includes work on Mahakal Path, Mahakal Vatika and development around Mahakal pond. The project aims to not only enhance tourism in Ujjain but also facilitate easy access to sanctum of Mahakal temple for pilgrims. The corridor’s campus will have various facilities for pilgrims. Here is some information about the Mahakal Corridor project in Ujjain:

The cost of Mahakal corridor project is Rs 793 crore and it is spread in an area of 20.23 hectare

The corridor will be 900 meter long. Acquisition of 152 buildings is done to connect Mahakal temple with Kshipra river

There will be 93 Shiva statues from the main door to the temple depicting stories from Shiv Puran

Each statue/mural will have a QR code. Once visitors scan the code, they will get whole information about the story behind that statue or mural

In the second phase of the project, following spots in Ujjain will be developed viz., Maharajwada, Mahakal Gate and old route, Rudrasagar, Hari Phaatak bridge, Ramghat facade, musical fountain in Rudrasagar, Begum Bagh road, emergency entry and exit of Mahakal temple

Buildings in Maharajwada will be re-developed and it will connect with the Mahakal temple campus. Heritage Dharamsala and Kumbh Museum will be developed. The wada will also have Nakshatra Vatika, food court and entertainment zone

Mahakal police station will be shifted to a new location. A parking area with capacity to park 180 cars will be developed along with tourist information centre, e-vehicle docking station and hawkers’ zone

The old pedestrian walkway between the Mahakal temple and Ramghat will be preserved. A garden will be developed between the two points

The flow of dirty water into Rudrasagar pond will be stopped. Separate sewer and storm water pipes will be laid. Rudrasagar will be cleansed thoroughly and arrangements will be made to maintain the water level in Rudrasagar

Entertainment zone, Yoga centre, Vaidik Vatika and green belt will be developed under chhota Rudrasagar lakefront project.

Kshipra river’s famous Ramghat will host motorable light and sound shows. There will be a hawkers’ corner for street vendors

There will be musical fountain and water screen show in Rudrasagar displaying shows related to Mahakal and Simhastha

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mahakal Corridor project on 11th October. During the inauguration the city will dazzle in Diwali-like celebrations and fireworks. Prasad (offering) and a booklet will be distributed to 5 lakh households of Ujjain.



The project is being developed under the union government’s PRASAD scheme. The Government of India launched the PRASAD scheme in the year 2014-2015 under the Ministry of Tourism. The full form of the PRASAD scheme is ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive’. This scheme focuses on developing and identifying pilgrimage sites across India for enriching the religious tourism experience. The PRASAD scheme aims at paving the way for the development and promotion of religious tourism in India.