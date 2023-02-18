Maha Shivaratri: 31.5 feet tall Shivling made of 31 lakh Rudraksha unveiled in Gujarat, video surfaces

Amid the celebrations across India on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri that marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti, people visited the 31.5 feet tall shivling in Gujarat. Dubbed as ‘Rudraksha Shivling’, the holy structure in the town Dharampur was built by using around 31 lakh Rudraksha, news agency ANI reported.

The giant shivling was unveiled on February 17 and people from across the state visited the spot to celebrate the festival with great fervour. In a video of the structure, people are seen roaming around the shivling and climbing the stairs to reach the top point of the holy structure.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, devotees flocked to the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple to witness the first aarti of the day called ‘Bhasma Aarti.’ Considered highly auspicious, a special Bhasma Aarti was performed on Maha Shivratri in Ujjain’s temple and devotees from all across the world reached the city for it.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari among others, greeted the nation on the occasion. Maha Shivratri commemorates the holy union of Shiv and Parvati or Man and Nature. It is observed on the 14th day in the month of Phalguna (February-March). Devotees across the world offer prayers and perform special rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva on this auspicious day.