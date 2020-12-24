Madhya Pradesh Tansen music festival to start on December 26 amid Covid restrictions; details

Tansen Samaroh in its 96th edition will be held in last week of December in Gwalior. (Twitter/Madhya Pradesh Tourism)

Madhya Pradesh is geared up to host a five-day music festival called the Tansen-Samaroh 2020 in its 96th edition from December 26 to December 30 in Gwalior. The event will be organised by the Madhya Pradesh, Department of Culture and Ustad Alauddin Khan Kala Evam Sangeet Academy.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak for the first time, the event will allow entry only through passes. The attendance of each programme has been capped to 350. Those who will not get to attend the musical nights can watch the live streaming of the programme on Madhya Pradesh Culture Department channels.

To all the music lovers, just 2 days to go for the prestigious Tansen Sangeet Samaroh! The five-day music festival will commence with the soulful recitations of Harikatha & Milad singing & playing of Shehnai on 26th Dec at Tansen Memorial, Hazira. #MPTourism @SamarohTansen pic.twitter.com/5AIePUf9hA — MadhyaPradeshTourism (@MPTourism) December 24, 2020

Tansen Samaroh felicitates the fabled singer Tansen and other eminent classical music composers of India. Musicians and instrumentalists from all across the nation present their compositions and perform in front of a live audience. Originally a local festival, it became popular as a national music festival under the initiative of Union Minister (1952-62) BV Keshkar.

The event would start at 10 am with the traditional recitation of Harikatha, Milad Sharif and Shehnai playing. Artists like Sajan Mishra, Pandit Rajan Mishra, Abdul Majeed Khan, Madhu Bhatt tailing, Sanjay Kumar Malik will reportedly perform at the festival. There will be eight musical meetings in this event. Artistes from Mexico, Britain, Iran is expected to attend. Out of the eight programmes, seven will be held at the mausoleum of legendary musician Tansen, and the tomb premises of Mohammed Gaus and one at his birthplace in Behat, on the banks of Jhilmil river.

Places to visit at Gwalior besides Tansen Music Festival

Planning to attend Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior? Add a little more fun to your musical journey with these two suggested itineraries which include age-old destinations of Mitawli-Padawli-Bateshwar-Chambal and weaving communities of Chanderi & rich heritage of Orchha.#MPTourism pic.twitter.com/9ttRtizH0A — MadhyaPradeshTourism (@MPTourism) December 23, 2020