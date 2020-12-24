  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh Tansen music festival to start on December 26 amid Covid restrictions; details

By: |
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 5:49 PM

Due to the coronavirus outbreak for the first time, the event will allow entry only through passes

Tansen music samaroh, tansel music festival 2020, tansen festival in gwalior, madhya pradesh department of cultureTansen Samaroh in its 96th edition will be held in last week of December in Gwalior. (Twitter/Madhya Pradesh Tourism)

Madhya Pradesh is geared up to host a five-day music festival called the Tansen-Samaroh 2020 in its 96th edition from December 26 to December 30 in Gwalior. The event will be organised by the Madhya Pradesh, Department of Culture and Ustad Alauddin Khan Kala Evam Sangeet Academy.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak for the first time, the event will allow entry only through passes. The attendance of each programme has been capped to 350. Those who will not get to attend the musical nights can watch the live streaming of the programme on Madhya Pradesh Culture Department channels.

Tansen Samaroh felicitates the fabled singer Tansen and other eminent classical music composers of India. Musicians and instrumentalists from all across the nation present their compositions and perform in front of a live audience. Originally a local festival, it became popular as a national music festival under the initiative of Union Minister (1952-62) BV Keshkar.

The event would start at 10 am with the traditional recitation of Harikatha, Milad Sharif and Shehnai playing.  Artists like Sajan Mishra, Pandit Rajan Mishra, Abdul Majeed Khan, Madhu Bhatt tailing, Sanjay Kumar Malik will reportedly perform at the festival. There will be eight musical meetings in this event. Artistes from Mexico, Britain, Iran is expected to attend. Out of the eight programmes, seven will be held at the mausoleum of legendary musician Tansen, and the tomb premises of Mohammed Gaus and one at his birthplace in Behat, on the banks of Jhilmil river.

Places to visit at Gwalior besides Tansen Music Festival

  • If you are visiting Gwalior for the music festival add a few age-old tourist destinations to your itineraries, as planned by Madhya Pradesh Tourism
  • Visit the heritage monuments of Gwalior like Gwalior Fort Complex, Gujari Mahal, Tansen and his mentor Ghuas Mohammed’s tomb and Jaivilas Mahal.
  • Take an excursion trip to Mitawli, Padawli and Bateshwar.
  • Take a tour of the Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, 50 km drive from Gwalior
  • Enjoy boating at Chambal river at Rajghat Chambal bridge, 10 km from the sanctuary

