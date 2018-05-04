Madame Tussauds Bangkok launches first ever Bollywood zone

Led by the figure of the famous Shah Rukh Khan, the AR Dance area is perfectly lit with sparkling Indian-style mirrors strewn in golden delicate frames

After all the buzzes and long waits, the world of Bollywood is finally here in Bangkok, Thailand. The launch of the magnificent zone is a Bollywood dream comes true for the industry’s die-hard fans.

Featuring four Bollywood forever stars – Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas Raju, Madame Tussauds Bangkok creates a full Bollywood experience in their newest zone. The immersive IIFA Awards experience and the AR Dance are the highlights fans must not miss.

Upon their first arrival, fans will be welcomed by the figure of Prabhas Raju in the flesh before entering the Bollywood Production Studio, where real filming props, the filming-in-process touch, and another superstar presence of Hrithik Roshan will get fans reeling. Leaving the studio behind, fans, then, meet with the Bollywood Augmented Reality Dance. The dancing challenge is a fun experience filled with thematic grooves sung by the famous actor-turns-singer Varun Dhawan, and a cheeky gimmick of hidden cameras to capture fans’ fun moments and display them on the large backdrop of the area. Led by the figure of the famous Shah Rukh Khan, the AR Dance area is perfectly lit with sparkling Indian-style mirrors strewn in golden delicate frames.

Wrapping up their Bollywood journey at Madame Tussauds Bangkok, fans, then, cruise the signature Green Carpet and pose for celebrity shots at IIFA Awards backdrop. The space’s highlight is the well-known IIFA Awards podium. Madame Tussauds Bangkok features the snap portrait shots of your face (provided by hidden cameras) on the screen next to the award podium while visitors are making their award acceptance speech.