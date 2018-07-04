Macao Tourism has a new mascot, Mak Mak

Mak Mak

Macao Tourism mascot ‘Mak Mak’, designed by Tou Chon Wai, winner of ‘Design Contest’, is a black-faced spoonbill. The hues of red, yellow and blue on Mak Mak bring out a European aroma and its design is inspired by the Guia Lighthouse. In the role of a pathfinder, Mak Mak guides travellers to explore Macao, a city of Chinese and European cultures woven together in harmony, while searching for its own meaning on the journey and bringing back all valuable experiences to its beloved home – Macao.

MGTO collected outstanding entries of tourism mascot designs at the Design Contest with an aim to find a mascot that uniquely represents Macao. The Tourism Mascot will take up the important role of promoting the destination, while guiding visitors from around the world to explore hidden gems in different districts and parishes of Macao.

Mak Mak will now be used for promoting the destination and will be the face on various promotional materials. Special appearances will be made by Mak Mak at various tourism events and overseas tourism promotions, including events held in both the Australian and New Zealand markets.