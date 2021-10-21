Luxury stay at Jammu’s Patnitop! Skyview by Empyrean announces new premium boutique hospitality establishment

The property is located 90-minute drive away from the Mata Vaishno Devi temple situated in Katra.

Skyview by Empyrean: Skyview by Empyrean has announced that it is launching a new premium boutique hospitality establishment at Jammu’s Sanget-Patnitop. In a statement, the company said that it is targeting travellers who wish to find a picturesque escape in the mountains. As per Skyview by Empyrean, the boutique would be offering the first of its kind holistic hospitality experience, providing artistic luxury as well as the warm and rich culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. The establishment will have standalone rooms and suites offering views of the Shivalik range.

There would be 25 rooms – deluxe, premium and suites – and they would be located within the 22-acre property of Skyview World. Among the services that would be provided are personalised Empyrean service and a 24-hour butler service to assist a guest in their requirements.

On the occasion, Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited Managing Director Syed Junaid Altaf said that with the launch of the high-end rooms and suites at the Skyview World, the company has created an international standard of hospitality that was earlier not available in Patnitop.

The rooms and the suites have a wooden, rural sort of design and architecture, and have luxurious furnishings, the company said. The rooms have also been fitted with Smart TVs for in-room entertainment along with Hi-Speed WiFi.

One type of the rooms available on the property are the Gondola View Deluxe Rooms having an area of 270 square feet, and they have dome-shaped roofs and private outdoors. Apart from that, Mountain View Premium Rooms and Suites having areas of 277 square feet and 500 square feet respectively are also available. The Premium Rooms have ensuite cubic shower baths along with walk-in closets, while the Suites have a living area and a separate bedroom, kitchenettes and grand ensuite bathrooms. They also have large windows and balconies. The establishment has also introduced a 24×7 in-room dining facility.

The property is located 90-minute drive away from the Mata Vaishno Devi temple situated in Katra.