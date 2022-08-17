Lowering carbon footprint at top of travellers’ checklist

Hotel, rental and airline bookings have rebounded to match or surpass pre-pandemic levels globally, according to the 2022 Travel Commerce Insights by commerce media company Criteo. APAC travel conversion rates for air bookings have outpaced those for hotels, which improved 29% y-o-y in May 2022. Airline bookings have climbed 377% y-o-y, while airline site traffic increased 235%.

Of the five APAC countries covered by Criteo’s travel survey – Australia, Japan, India, Singapore and South Korea — the intent to travel during summer was the highest (76%) among Indian travellers. The average among travellers across APAC regions was 59%. As far as bookings were concerned, 74% of Indian respondents said they most likely to choose online bookings for domestic travel. Two out of five APAC travellers chose travel for personal reasons during summer, such as visiting family and friends. Reconnecting with family and friends remains a priority for 69% of Indians, while travellers from Japan, Singapore and South Korea prioritised relaxation for their next trip.

Most APAC travellers opt for a 0-2 nights stay for personal or business trips. Furthermore, 78% of travellers across the five countries generally begin their travel search via mobile web, and nearly two-thirds finalise their booking on a mobile app.

Closer home, some of the key trends seen among Indian travellers include their strong intent to lower their carbon footprint while travelling, compared with the other countries surveyed. Of all the factors considered when comparing travel providers, Indian travellers most often chose positive reviews, with 61% of survey respondents identifying good ratings as a key consideration point.

“It is exceptionally overwhelming to see how travellers worldwide are determined to make up for the two lost years. We hope that our findings on travel trends and sentiment will be useful for travel businesses in India for the second half of the year,” remarked Taranjeet Singh, managing director, SEA, and India, Criteo.

Indian travellers are clearly back with a vengeance, and this trend of ‘revenge travel’ is not likely to go away any time soon, pointed out Karthik Prabu, head of strategy at online travel company, Cleartrip.

“Revenge travel is here to stay for some time, especially since people could hardly travel these past couple of years. Consider the fact that today, some premium hotels in popular tourist destinations have hiked their rates by 20-30% from pre-pandemic times, but are at full occupancy, sometimes even on weekdays,” he explained.

Prabu also noted that for Cleartrip.com, domestic flights are almost at 90% of pre-pandemic levels. Since outbound travel only began around the end of March this year, international travel has recovered to just over 50% of pre-pandemic levels, but it is steadily increasing month on month. He added that Cleartrip’s business from hotels has already crossed pre-pandemic figures.

Key Indian traveller trends

* Intent to travel during summer is the highest (76%) among Indian travellers

* On an average, 59% of APAC travellers showed intent to travel during summer

* 74% of Indian respondents were most likely to choose online bookings for domestic travel

* Reconnecting with family and friends remains a priority for 69% of Indians, higher than relaxation or cultural activities

* 61% of Indian travellers identify good ratings as a key consideration point when choosing travel providers

Source: Criteo