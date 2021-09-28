Looking for pocket-friendly stay in the hills? goSTOPS announces 4 new budget hostels in Uttarakhand

Accordingly goSTOPS, which offers hotels for backpackers, especially the youth, has decided to provide more goSTOPS stays in the northern hilly state.

Tourism in Uttarakhand: With “Mountains are calling” being the new travelling motto of millennials and Gen-Zs, Uttarakhand is quickly emerging as a preferred destination for travellers and tourists. Accordingly goSTOPS, which offers hotels for backpackers, especially the youth, has decided to provide more goSTOPS stays in the northern hilly state. At present, goSTOPS has one accommodation service operating at Rishikesh Tapovan, but it has announced the setting up of new ones in Rishikesh Lakshman Jhula along with Mussoorie, Kasar Devi and Mukteshwar.

goSTOPS Rishikesh Lakshman Jhula is the second property to be operated by goSTOPS in Rishikesh. The property has 30 rooms, goSTOPS said, and like other goSTOPS, it aims to offer pocket-friendly accommodation ideal for youth. It has been set up at a short walking distance from the Holy River Ganga, and also has corners for fun games and activities.

Meanwhile, the Mussoorie goSTOPS provides views of the mountains of the mighty Himalayas, complete with midnight bonfires. For travellers who wish to visit the mountains just to soak in nature and find solace without going out and touring the city, the property also offers a home theatre and an indoor gaming area to bide the time. It also offers a common sitting area where tourists can talk to each other, and the property is a short walk away from the Mall Road.

In Kasar Devi, the new goSTOPS accommodation has 50 beds and has been set up at an altitude of 2,420 metres. The company is hoping that the property will be popular among city dwellers, as it also offers scenic views of the region.

Mukteshwar is quickly emerging as a preferred destination among the youth and therefore, goSTOPS has set up an accommodation with 22 beds on main sargakhet road in Mukteshwar. The property also provides tourists with views of the mighty mountains, and has games and activities for interested guests.