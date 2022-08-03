Long weekends in 2022: Here’s your chance to pack your bag and unwind this year

Long weekends in 2022: Tired after working hard for months this year? Don’t worry, there are still many opportunities waiting for you to leave your worries behind and unwind. Plenty of long weekends are still left in 2022 for a trip to your favorite destination. Financialexpress.com has curated a list of remaining long weekends in 2022 which can help you in planning your journey with ease. The list takes care care of factors such as the festival and climate. Just pack your bags and book tickets for any of the long weekends in advance and grab the best deals possible. Here is the list of long weekend holidays along with suggestion for tourist destinations you can explore! Read on –

Long weekends in August 2022

1. Muharram – 5th-8th August (4 Days)

Friday 05th August – Take a leave

Saturday 06th August

Sunday 07th August

Monday 08th August – Muharram

Destinations to visit:

Ajmer – The city located in Central Rajasthan is famous for the Dargah shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Other places to visit include Nasiyan Jain Temple, Ana Sagar Lake, Nareli Jain Temple, Adhai-Din Ka Jhonpra, Prithviraj Smarak, Akbar’s Palace & Museum, Maharana Pratap Smarak, Buland Darwaza, Baradari, Savitri Temple, Rangji Temple, etc.



Europe’s travel nightmare: Chaotic scene at airports as flights get cancelled and staff go on strikes; Here’s why

Panchmarhi: The queen of Satpura is a famous destination to visit during monsoon. Places to visit in Pachmarhi include Bee Falls, Duchess Falls, Mount Dhupgarh.

2. Raksha Bandhan & Independence Day – 11th-15th August (5 Days)

Thursday 11th August – Raksha Bandhan

Friday 12th August – Take a leave

Saturday 13th August

Sunday 14th August

Monday 15th August – Independence Day

Destinations to visit:

India Gate, Delhi (Image: Pixabay)

Delhi: Where else you would want to be during the Independence day other than the national capital. Delhi has a long list of attractions including Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas monuments, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Chandni Chowk marker, Jama Masjid, Sarojini Market and Haat Bazaar, etc. End your trip by witnessing the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.



Hyatt Hotels to manage and re-brand Bhopal’s iconic Noor-Us-Sabah Palace hotel

Kodaikanal: Unwind in this famous hill station of Tamil Nadu. It is a perfect place to visit for your long weekends in 2022. Visit Vattakanal Falls, Pambar Falls, Guna Caves and many lakes in Kodaikanal.

3. Janmashtami – 18th-21st August (3 Days)

Friday 19th August – Janmashtami

Saturday 20th August

Sunday 21st August

Destinations to visit:

Prem Mandir Vrindavan (Image: Pixabay)

Mathura-Vrindavan: To celebrate lord Krishna’s birthday, Mathura is the place to be. Sea of devotees converges in Mathura-Vrindavan to witness Janmashtami celebrations. Witnessing the celebrations of the birth of Lord Krishna is just exhilarating. Don’t forget to indulge in temple hoping in Vrindavan during your visit.

Lake Pichhola, Udaipur (Image: Pixabay)

Udaipur: This is another place you would want to visit on the occasion of Janmashtami and as it is close to shrines dedicated to lord Krishna such as Shrinath ji in Nathdwara, Seth Sawaraiya in Mandafiya, Jagdish temple in Udaipur, Kankaroli Dwarkadheesh temple, etc. It, for sure, will be crowded, but you will enjoy the festive vibes here.



Long weekends in September 2022

1. Onam – 8th-11th September (4 Days)

Thursday 08th September – Onam (Regional holiday)

Friday 09th September – Take a leave

Saturday 10th September

Sunday 11th September

Destinations to visit:

Thiruvananthapuram: Onam festivities can be best enjoyed in Kerala. Plan a trip to the state capital famous for it temples, beaches and art galleries.

Coonoor Tamil Nadu (Image: Pixabay)

Coonoor: Nestled in the Nilgiri hills of Tamil Nadu, this is the largest hill station of the mountain range. It has a romantic vibe during monsoon end and the chugging of popular Heritage Train, you will love spending some time here.



Long weekends in October 2022

1. Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra – 1st-5th October (5 Days)

Saturday 01st October

Sunday 02nd October – Gandhi Jayanti

Monday 03rd October – Maha Ashtami

Tuesday 04th October – Maha Navmi

Wednesday 05th October – Dussehra/Vijayadashmi



Destinations to visit:

Howrah Bridge Kolkata (Image: Pixabay)



Kolkata: Durga Puja means West Bengal and where else you would get the vibes of Navratri if not Kolkata. The city of Joy is famous for its vibrant Durga Puja culture no one should miss. Kolkata is also a foodie’s Delhi where you can savour a variety of luscious Bengali sweets and authentic fish dishes.

Ramleela artists (Image: Pixabay)

Ayodhya: Ramleelas are organised across the country during Navratri and the birthplace of lord Ram is the place to catch them up close. In Ayodhya, Dussehra is celebrated with great pomp. One can visit temples like Dasrath Bhavan, Mani Parbat, Hanumangarhi, etc.

2. Diwali – 22nd-26th October (5 Days)

Saturday 22nd October – Dhanteras

Sunday 23rd October

Monday 24th October – Diwali

Tuesday 25th October – Take a leave

Wednesday 26th October – Govardhan Pooja, Bhaidooj



Destinations to visit:

Golden Temple Amritsar (Image: Pixabay)

Amritsar: Amritsar is the one of the most sacred pilgrimage centres in India. It is famous for Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara also famous as the Golden Temple. The temple dazzles with light and fireworks during Diwali which is a sight to behold.

Ganga Aarti in Varanasi (Image: Pixabay)

Varanasi: The ancient city of Kashi is a must visit during Diwali. The city celebrates the festival of lights in a big way. Varanasi is a great choice during this time as you can enjoy the surreal beauty of Ganga Aarti and admire the many ghats and temples decked with diyas and lights.



Long weekends in November 2022

1. Guru Nanak Jayanti – 5th-8th November (4 Days)

Saturday 05th November

Sunday 06th November

Monday 07th November – Take a leave

Tuesday 08th November – Guru Nanak Jayanti

Destinations to visit:

Punjab: Guru purab, the birth anniversary of Sikhism first Guru Nanak Devji, is an occasion to visit Punjab. It is coincining with a long weekend holiday in November. Visit Anandpur Sahib, Swarna Mandir and other places associated with Sikh history. They wil be thronged with lakhs of devotees but you must visit Punjab to experience this special ocassion.

Barabagh near Jaisalmer (Image: Pixabay)

Jaisalmer: November is the ideal time to visit the sand dunes of Jaisalmer. The season of tourism starts around this time in Jaisalmer and continues till March. You can visit the Sand Dunes, Fort, India-Paksitan border, Tanot Mata temple and many heritage sites.



Long weekends in December 2022

1. New Year’s Day – 30th December-1st January (3 Days)

Friday 30th December – Take a leave

Saturday 31st December

Sunday 01st January – New Year’s Day

Destinations to visit:

Manali in winters. (Image: Pixabay)

Manali: The hill station nestled on the Northern edge of Kullu valley turns white during winters and that is what makes it a great destination to celebrate your New Year’s eve with your dear ones. You can visit the snow-clad Solang Valley, Old Manali and trek to lakes like Bhrigu lake. Spend leisurely evenings on the banks of Beas river slurping maggie or take a stroll on Mall Road, Manali will never disappoint you.

A beach in Andaman (Image: Pixabay)

Andaman: While for many Goa is the place to be during New Year but if you want to enjoy pristine beaches away from the hustle-bustle then having fun with friends in Andaman is the best option. You can explore Cellular Jail in Port Blair and then head to Ross island, Radhanagar Beach Makruzz, etc.

Happy Holidays!