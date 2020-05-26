Lockdown: No e-pass required for people with confirmed rail or air ticket to travel from Gurgaon

cab services such as Ola and Uber will are also being allowed to facilitate the movement of passengers.

COVID-19 lockdown: No e-pass required for people traveling to railway station, airport from Gurugaon! The Gurugram District Magistrate has ruled that people traveling to railway stations and airports don’t need any e-pass provided they have confirmed air or rail ticket to pass through the Delhi-Gurgaon border, IE has reported.

Passengers having a confirmed e-ticket on their name shall be allowed to travel across the Delhi-Gurugram region. Gurugram DM Amit Khatri has said that such people will not require any movement pass to travel to airport from home or vice versa. He has also aid that cab services such as Ola and Uber will are also being allowed to facilitate the movement of passengers.

Another Haryana-governed district in the NCR region– Faridabad has given similar concessions to people who have opted to travel to their destination via air route or railways. Faridabad DM has said that a confirmed ticket for either mode of the journey will suffice when asked for documents by the administrators while crossing the Delhi-Faridabad border.

Earlier, both Faridabad and Gurugram had sealed their borders to check the spread of Coronavirus and the menace of contagion that has killed more than 4,000 people in the country and has left more than 1.25 lakhs of people infected.

So far, Gurugram has reported 284 cases of coronavirus including 13 individuals who tested positive on Monday. Two individuals have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, Faridabad has recorded 211 cases so far, with two more individuals testing positive on Monday.

The central government has resumed domestic flight services across the country and has also announced the resumption of more than 100 trains starting June 1. There have been cases of confusion and chaos among people who had booked their tickets and hence responses from administrations have been made to aid people in decision making while traveling for their destination.