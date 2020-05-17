Lockdown 4.0: Domestic, international travel to remain suspended till May 31

The MHA today issued guidelines about what will be prohibited and what will open during lockdown 4.0.

Air travel to remain suspended! All the domestic and international flights will remain suspended till May 31 as the Centre on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till the end of this month, considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. The MHA today issued guidelines about what will be prohibited and what will open during lockdown 4.0. “All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in its guidelines for lockdown 4.0.

On March 19, India had for the first time announced that all incoming international flights would be suspended with effect from March 22. Ever since, the international flights are in suspension mode. Earlier, it was reported that some domestic flights might be allowed to operate in Green and Orange Zones. However, no such relaxation has been made by the MHA.

Earlier in the day, Air India said that its “flight booking are currently closed and will resume after receipt of directions from Government of India”.