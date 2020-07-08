According to an official statement, shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting on Tuesday with the senior officials of the organisations associated with the shipping ministry who gave a detailed action plan to develop lighthouses as tourism spots.

The shipping ministry has chalked out a plan to develop around half of 194 existing lighthouses, located across the country, into tourist destinations with an estimated investment of Rs 1,500 crore. According to an official statement, shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting on Tuesday with the senior officials of the organisations associated with the shipping ministry who gave a detailed action plan to develop lighthouses as tourism spots.

“The minister advised officials to identify the lighthouses which are more than 100 years old. He put impetus on creating museums to showcase the history and working of lighthouses, equipment used in lighthouse operation, etc,” the statement said.

Sources said around 85-90 lighthouses will be developed in the first phase while others where there is a high tourism potential would be taken up later. Depending upon the land-holding by these lighthouses, anything between Rs 15-20 crore would be spent on each of the lighthouse.

As per the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions that are likely to be built in and around lighthouses are museums, aquarium, children’s play area and gardens, along with water bodies.