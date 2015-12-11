Largest convention complex in south India to open in 2016

Lulu Grand Hyatt Hotel and Convention Centre to offer 100,000 sq ft of meetings space

The UAE -based Lulu Group’s Rs 800 crore project, Lulu Grand Hyatt Hotel and Convention Centre, coming up at Bolgatty Island in Kochi, Kerala, will be South India’s largest convention complex when it opens in December 2016. The project which is being constructed by Australian firm, Leighton’s India arm, is almost 60 per cent complete.

Speaking exclusively to FE Online, Prasad Kartha, project general manager, informed, “The complex will offer 100,000 sq ft of meetings space. This includes the meeting rooms in a Grand Hyatt hotel with 270 keys which is also part of the complex.The complex will have two separate areas – one for weddings and the other for conferences and conventions.”