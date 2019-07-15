Lakshman Jhula to be preserved as a symbol of Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage

Lakshman Jhula: The famous iron suspension bridge of Rishikesh was closed on Friday by the local administration. (Image: Rishikesh Tourism)

After the decision of closure of Lakshman Jhula for public citing safety reasons, the Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the government is concerned about the iconic bridge and will make efforts to preserve it. Rawat quoted public safety as the main reason for the closure of approximately 100-year-old suspension bridge of Rishikesh. The bridge was an Iconic structure and attracted a huge number of tourists. The structure was around 100 years old and had gone severe wear and tear due to lack of maintenance, making it unsafe for movement and thus was deemed closed after the announcement by the Chief Minister of Uttrakhand.

According to a report by ANI, the Uttrakhand C M Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “The famous suspension Bridge of Rishikesh, Lakshman Jhula is a cultural heritage of Uttrakhand and substantial steps will be taken to preserve the prominent structure. The bridge has been closed by us keeping gin mind the safety of people. In order to provide relief to the people an alternative bridge will soon be constructed.”

The famous iron suspension bridge of Rishikesh was closed on Friday by the local administration. The 96-year-old bridge was stated by the local authorities to be in a distressed state due to its age and high tourist footfall on it. The step to close the bridge for public use was taken by the administration in order to avoid any severe mishap and was a precautionary step to eliminate any accident as the bridge was operating well overcapacity.

Laxman Jhula is a 450 feet long iron suspension bridge on River Ganga and is one of the most prominent landmarks at Rishikesh. The bridge was constructed over Ganga river in 1923. According to mythological beliefs, the bridge is built at the same place where Lakshman brother of Lord Rama crossed the Ganges on jute ropes.