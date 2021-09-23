KXperience: As Korean culture gains fanfare in India, Korea Tourism Organisation organises virtual event for Indian audiences

The experience is likely to be popular among Korea lovers in India. (Representational image)

Korea Tourism in India: Boost to Korean Tourism! With the penetration of K-Pop, Korean culture is quickly gaining a strong fanbase in India. Taking into cognisance this increasing wave, the Korea Tourism Organisation or KTO has decided to launch a series of unique virtual Korean experiences for the people of India, along with social media contests and special offers on Korean products, according to a report by news agency PTI. To give effect to this, the organisation has paired up with several brands so as to be able to create enjoyable experiences for lovers of Korean culture as well as travellers in the virtual space, as travel restrictions still remain in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual event, called KXperience, is set to run till November 15 this year, and it aims to give the audience an all-round Korean escapade, complete with K-Beauty, K-Pop, K-Drama and K-Food, along with discount offers on Korean products.

The report cited KTO New Delhi office Director Young-Geul Choi as saying that the organisation had noticed an increasing engagement of Indians in K-Drama, K-Pop and K-Food, and therefore, thought of this virtual event to keep Korea lovers and travellers in India connected with the culture of the country till the physical restrictions are lifted and they can visit the country again.

A K Challenge is also being conducted by KTO as part of the experience in which fans would be encouraged to watch the KXperience videos on BookMyShow platform and make their own versions of it. They can then share their versions on various social media platforms with “#KXperience”, with the possibility of winning prizes.

The experience is likely to be popular among Korea lovers in India, who have grown in magnitude over the past few years and especially during the coronavirus pandemic.