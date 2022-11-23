Kumbh Mela in Tribeni: West Bengal town gears up for major pilgrimage

Kumbh Mela is considered a major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism. Prominent Kumbha Melas are organised in Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik, and Ujjain. Now a suburban town in West Bengal — Tribeni — is gearing up to organise its Kumbh Mela. Located in Hooghly, Triveni Sangam has a rich history of reverence in Hinduism as the place is the confluence of three mythological rivers. One will find multiple Ganga ghats, Shiva temples and ancient buildings with architectural terracotta in Tribeni.

History

Kumbh Mela in Tribeni has a 700-year old history. The mela had to be discontinued after an invasion.

When is Kumbh Mela in Tribeni?

Seeking to restore the heritage of Tribeni and revive the glory of Kumbh, Tribeni Kumbha Parichalona Samity backed by Bansberia municipality organised the Kumbh Mela in 2022.



This time the Kumbh Mela will be organised between February 12, 2023 to February 14, 2023.

Lakhs of Devotees Expected to Visit Kumbh Mela in Tribeni

Organisers are expecting around 5 lakh footfalls in the upcoming Kumbh Mela. To ensure hassle-free experience of the visiting devotees, the Bansberia Municipality already started renovation of multiple ghats and streets. Preparations have begun to address the fooding and lodging issues of the visitors. The budget for the Kumbh Mela is expected to exceed crore this time.

To avoid any untoward incident, organisers will install ample number of CCTV cameras and take help of drone technology. There will be trained volunteers to assist the devotees who will come for holy dip.

“Our dream is to revive the heritage of Tribeni and Kumbh Mela is an integral part of the plan,” Convener of Tribeni Kumbh Mela and Chairperson of Bansberia Municipality Aditya Neogi told Financial Express Online.

“We are inviting many Akhadas including Juna Akhada, Srimat Swami Paramatmananda Maharaj, Mahanirvan Akhara. We expect sant and Mahantas from many Ashrams including in Ayodhya, Haridwar, Hrishikesh, etc.,” Tribeni Kumbha Parichalona Samity Sadhan Mukherjee told Financial Express Online.

Tribeni – The Heritage City

Kumbh Mela is just the beginning as the local administration led by Neogi is planning for the lost revival of Tribeni which still holds immense significance in Hinduism. People from all over West Bengal and even Bengali diaspora living abroad visit Tribeni for a number of religious rituals.



The local administration and the state government want to make it large by promoting religious and cultural tourism in the area. For the restoration and beautification of Ganga Ghats and Saraswati river, Neogi’s administration has received fund from the state government and is seeking help of the Central government’s Tourism Department.

Locals are excited to welcome devotees and traders are hoping that the Kumbh Mela will provide boost to their businesses. Come February, the small but bustling town of Tribeni will be all decked up for the Kumbh Mela.