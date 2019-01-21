Kumbh Mela 2019: Sprawling luxurious camps in Tent City to pick from

The Sangam area has been buzzing with activity with devotees thronging to take the holy dip in the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. (Official website)

Kumbh Mela 2019: The world’s largest religious congregation is underway in Prayagaraj. The Sangam area has been buzzing with activity with devotees thronging to take the holy dip in the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned on multiple fronts to make the mega event a grand success. From providing basic amenities to world-class hospitality, the authorities is on war footing to ensure that the Kumbh Mela becomes a precedent to follow. Hosting the Mela, Prayagraj has been decked up to provide premium services for accomodation to those who want to take pilgrimage with a tinge of luxury and in this bid, a ‘tent city’ comprising of luxurious tents has been erected.

So, if you are looking forward to visit Kumbh Mela without compromising on your comfort level, here’s a list of top luxury camps to pick from.

1. Kumbh Village: The Kumbh Village campsite is located close to the Sangam and important touch points. It offers three kinds of accommodation — Luxury, Deluxe and Dormitory. While the first two will get you your own tent for two with a separate shower cubicle, the last one is more of an economy option with 10 beds lined up in the tent. In addition, you get to taste the regional cuisines from across the country. The guests can opt for private boat tour for snans, yoga and meditation sessions and other activities.

Cost ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000 per night.

2. Kalpa Vriksh: Kalpa Vriksh campsite is located on the Arail Road, about 2 km away from the Sangam point. It has three types of rooms – dorms, cottages and luxury villas – to suit varying demands of the tourists. The KV Cottage tents are meant to provide more comfort, with private baths. The KV Luxury tent offers a guided tour of the Kumbh Mela, among other things. Kalpa Vriksh boasts of serving the Kumbh Mela for four generations now.

Cost ranging from Rs 650 to Rs 10,300 per night

3. Vedic Tent City: The tents of Vedic Tent City are located within the walking distance from Sangam point. It has three options to stay – premium marquee tents (Saraswati), premium, Swiss tents (Yamuna) and premium villas (Ganga). Vedic Tent City offers VIP access to the bathing area (snan area), the light show and the maha aarti in the evening. It has a craft bazar, yoga and meditation hall, ayurvedic spa centre, campfire, and more.

Cost beginning from Rs 2,500 to 4,000 (excluding meal charge)

4. Indraprastham City: Indraprastham City is located about 2.5 km from the Sangam point. It offers a variety of accommodation depending on the level of comfort the vistor seek. It boasts a unique courtyard brimming with flowers and the sprawling Ganga Ghat. It has three tiers of tents — Atri (deluxe), Angirasa (luxury) and Gautama (suite). There are yoga and meditation centres as well in the campsite.

Prices range from Rs 11,999 to Rs 31,999