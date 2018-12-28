Kumbh Mela 2019: Now ride in cruise to Prayagraj Kumbh! Know cost and other details

In December 2017, the UNESCO recognized the Kumbh Mela as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Kumbh Mela, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, will be even bigger this time. And to boost the smooth movement of pilgrims, Inland Waterways Authority of India successfully established four floating terminals at Quila Ghat, Old Naini Bridge, Saraswati Ghat and Sujawan Ghat in Uttar Pradesh. Vessel namely CL Kasturba and 20 motorized boats will be deployed to ferry pilgrims in the region.

The services will officially start from Jan 5, covering the ghats of Yamuna and Sangam. Whereas trial for the same has already started. Similar efforts to commence these services in the Ganges in Varanasi and in the Yamuna in Prayagraj are also being considered.

According to media reports, cruise and motorboat ride will begin from 5th January 2019. Inland Waterways Authority of India will handover their cruise to the Mela authorities on 1st January itself. The cost of this cruise ride from Quila Ghat to Sujavan will be between Rs 200 to Rs 1200 per person. The service will commence daily at 4 am till 9 pm. The distance between Quila Ghat and Sujavan is 18 Km and the cruise will take half an hour to cover it.

Earlier the religious gathering which was spread over 20 km radius will now be spread over 45 km. Previously it was spread over 20 km radius. This year, Pilgrims visiting Prayagraj will also be able to see the Akshay Vat, a Banyan Tree which is held sacred by Hindus. Also the Saraswati Koop, which is a well believed to be the source of the Saraswati River. Adding to it, a new road is being constructed to facilitate the travel of the pilgrims to the tree.

The 55-day-long Kumbh Mela will play host to the heads of missions from different countries in Prayagraj as the Ministry of External Affairs has invited them to join the world’s largest religious gathering. On December 15, a day-long visit for all the Heads of Missions based in Delhi to Prayagraj was organized as per the Ministry of External Affairs. To show the massive arrangements that are being made for the Kumbh more than 50 Homs were given a guided tour of the Kumbh Mela venue in Prayagraj.

Moreover, in the spirit of the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), a unique display piece was built at the Kumbh and a joint unfurling of the flags of the different countries took place.