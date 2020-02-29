Kodaikanal lake revamp: Popular tourist spot makeover does nothing to tackle waste management, pollution

The master plan for the lake spread over 60 acres included 15 silt drops that filtered silt from water that was entering the lake. (Source: KodaikanalInformation Facebook page)

One of the most famous man-made lakes, Kodaikanal one has been a good attraction for many tourists. The municipal corporation in Tamil Nadu is planning to revamp the lake and is also conducting a survey for it, The Hindu had reported. In fact, the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has also announced that the government will fund Rs 100 crore to help make the lake more attractive. The work has begun for it and is in a nascent stage. But the question is if the lake is getting the revamp it needs. While the government will be doing some work around the lake, environmentalists believe that work should be done for other things.

The report said that the municipality maintaining the lake is likely to upgrade the lake by creating new paving blocks. This is likely to help avoid flooding when it rains.

Apart from this, high-quality lamps will be placed on the circumference of the lake and its front is expected to be turned into a well-lit, aesthetic spot for tourists. There is also a possibility of closing down the roads around the lake for vehicles. The idea is to introduce battery-operated cars that will take the tourists to the boat jetty.

All said the environmentalists tend to differ with this plan of the government as it is just beautifying the exterior of the lake, the report said.

According to environment activists, the lake needs enhancement in terms of cleaning it up from inside and reduction in pollution. The master plan for the lake spread over 60 acres included 15 silt drops that filtered silt from water that was entering the lake.

However, these areas have become a place of dumping garbage over the years as there was a lack of maintenance and resulted in closing down.

From a tourist and environmental perspective, it was also highlighted that the lake needs a solid waste management plan as without it and a concrete policy, the beautification of lake exteriors become useless. Dumping waste in the lake is should not be allowed, the report added.