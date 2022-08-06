kitmytrip launches Alike.io for travel content creators, to invest US$ 1.25 million

Travel tech group kitmytrip recently launched its flagship platform, Alike.io, in India. It is designed to provide a new way for travelers to share their experiences and discover new travel destinations. The platform will also feature a variety of tools that will help them plan and book their trips.

Ashish Sidhra, the Co-founder of Alike.io, said that they were looking forward to connecting with a large number of travel content creators with the new platform Alike.io

The platform aims to provide a unique opportunity for travel content creators by connecting them with a large number of travelers and allowing them to sell their products. It is the first of its kind in the global travel industry to allow the sharing of revenue with the creators, an official statement from kitmytrip said.

“For long the Indian Travel Content Creators have competed for a finite number of brand association deals, significantly limiting their revenue earning opportunities. This changes with the launch of Alike.io, as it empowers the Creators to earn a revenue share of the bookings they influence and, in the process, become self-reliant,” said Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike.io.

Through its partnership with over a dozen suppliers, Alike.io shared that it has been able to provide its creators with an extensive inventory of travel services and experiences, including tours, attractions, and experiences. It eliminates the need for them to negotiate and manage their various travel experiences. As part of its launch, the platform has also added 10 new tourist destinations in India. The platform started its business by tapping the Dubai market. In India, its teams will be placed in Delhi NCR, Gujarat, and Kerala to support its operation.

Nazeeb Ahmad has been appointed as the head of its management team for its South Asia expansion. He will be responsible for leading the company’s partnership efforts with large D2C brands and experience providers in the region. An IIT Mumbai alumnus, he has over 10 years of experience in the travel industry in India.

As it prepares to launch its operations in India, the company is in talks with other major partners for its operations as it looks to spend US$ 1.25 million for the Indian market, the statement said.