Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple presented with emerald-studded golden crown: Everything you should know about the temple

The temple is primarily dedicated to the Lord Guruvayur Sri Krishna (Photo: PTI)

Guruvayur: An emerald studded golden crown offering at Guruvayur temple! On Wednesday, NRI businessman Ravi Pillai offered an emerald-studded golden crown, weighing 728.550 grams and embellished with high quality emerald stone, to the Guruvayur Temple. The emerald stone is worth Rs 6 lakh and length wise, the crown is 7.45 inches long and 5.45 inches wide. The topmost part of the crown had a golden peacock on it. Ravi Pillai, accompanied by wife Geetha Pillai and son Ganesh Pillai, arrived at the temple on Wednesday morning and presented the crown. Son Ganesh Pillai is getting married here today.

Governing committee members Mallissery Parameswaran Namboodiripad, K V Shaji, K Ajith and administrator T Breejakuma, Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas among others were also present in the event. The famous crown was crafted under the guidance of Pakunnam Ramankutty Dandapani who is very popular for crafting crowns, idols and ornaments.

Guruvayur temple in Kerala

The temple is primarily dedicated to the Lord Guruvayur Sri Krishna. The deity is believed to be a playful, child form of Lord Krishna and is referred to as ‘Guruvayurappan’. Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple is located in the town of Guruvayoor, Kerala, India. One of the most important places of worship for pilgrims, the place is also known as Bhuloka Vaikunta, which means, Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth.