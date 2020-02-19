Kerala tourism to grow this year; state looks for increased footfalls

Kerala has opted for new experiences and products that would please the domestic tourists and are tailor-made.

‘God’s own country’ Kerala is expecting a robust increase in footfall this year on the back of many initiatives taken which includes ‘Tourism Trade Meets’ aiming to make the state a 365-day destination. Last year, from January to September, the state saw arrivals of 1.32 crore domestic tourists, PTI reported. The state has also started the second phase of national partnership meets last month which is expected to continue till March. The report also said that the campaigns have connected with people resulting in increased domestic footfalls over the months. Rani George, Tourism Secretary said that the tourists from across the country find the state enchanting and heritage-rich during the festival season.

The report said that Kerala has opted for new experiences and products that would please the domestic tourists and are tailor-made. The state has also introduced many concepts that would promote the experience of village life under responsible tourism, thus, making it a sustainable enterprise. These experiences are inclusive of calm boat rides, silent walks through the greenery, backwater cruises, and canoe cruises among others. Further, in order to hard sell Kerala as a preferred tourist destination, initiatives like the Spice Route Project, Kochi-Muziris Biennale and Muziris Heritage Project have been taken up.

Meanwhile, this statement had come at a time when Kerala is exposed to novel Coronavirus. The state has witnessed mass cancellations of tour packages and hotel bookings due to Coronavirus scare. While the exact numbers have not been confirmed, there have been many cancellations with Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) as well, PTI earlier reported. As the state government declared Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘state calamity’, the tour and travel operators fear that tourism is likely to be hit.

Currently, around 2,800 people being observed in Kerala for coronavirus infection. However, no new cases have come to light. Among these people, 83 are kept at isolation wards in hospitals while others are under home quarantine.