Kerala Tourism holds road shows in US

To give an impetus to its efforts to woo tourists from the US, Kerala Tourism held a string of road shows in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco over the last few days.

Kerala Tourism principal secretary KS Srinivas, who led the high-profile official delegation, made presentations in the three cities, showcasing new tourism offerings, globally acclaimed assets, and projects under the responsible tourism initiatives that travellers would experience in the state.

At the New York road show, Randhir Jaiswal, consul general, consulate of India, New York, was the chief guest.

A ‘Go Kerala’ contest was also conducted in all three cities. “We have been making concerted efforts to expand the spectrum of tourism products and events that would appeal to all types of travellers, be it a backpacker or a high-end spender who would also like to indulge in adventure tourism and explore the unexplored places. We are quite enthused by the significant presence of buyers at all the road shows in the American cities,” Srinivas said.