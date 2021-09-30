Kerala Tourism aims to bounce back with help from Taiwan

Tourism, a big revenue earner for Kerala, has suffered significant damage over the past three years. (Kerala Tourism)

A Taiwanese delegation, which recently visited Kerala and met Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Rias, has expressed a desire to work with the state’s tourism sector, Asian News International reported.

The delegation members discussed with Rias tourism in Taiwan and Kerala and expressed an interest in working together. Rias also explained to the delegates the various projects — water tourism, helicopter tourism, and hydel tourism — being undertaken to develop tourism in the state. They also discussed foreign investment in developing Kerala Tourism, the government said in a statement.

The Taiwanese delegates spent two days in the state, during which they visited the ‘Lokame Tharavad’, an exhibition being conducted as part of the Kochi Biennale, in Kumarakom.

Tourism, a big revenue earner for Kerala, has suffered significant damage over the past three years. Flooding for two consecutive years affected tourist footfall in the state before the outbreak of Covid-19 emerged as a body blow. The state government has since taken several steps to revive the sector and bring tourists back despite reporting a high Covid-19 caseload on a consistent basis.

Last month, the state implemented bio-bubbles at popular tourist destinations to ensure the safety of holidaymakers visiting Kerala. As part of the bio-bubble, the state government expects all stakeholders, including cab drivers and to service providers, to be vaccinated, at least with one dose.

It has also launched a mobile app to ensure a smooth journey for tourists in Kerala. Kerala Tourism said the app would help tourists find out new attractions and record their travel experience.

The newly constructed cruise terminal in Kochi has also become operational, receiving the first batch of tourists last week when a luxury cruise liner arrived at the port from Mumbai, marking the beginning of Kerala Tourism’s post-pandemic revival process. It has also announced a comprehensive Caravan Tourism Policy that promises a safe and customised travel experience for visitors to the state.