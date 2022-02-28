Kerala rolls out aggressive promotional campaigns to revive tourism

Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas said the pandemic had tapered off considerably across the globe, resulting in the lifting of travel curbs.

Kerala Tourism to roll out aggressive promotional campaigns across the country, targeting diverse segments ranging from family holidayers to working professionals, from adventure-seeking backpackers to honeymooners.

During the pandemic, the majority of the classified homestays and resorts in the state were either closed or empty. The reopening of tourism activities is expected to revive the languishing business of homestay entrepreneurs.

The campaigns to ramp up the state’s tourism and hospitality industry will be based on a variety of themes such as ‘Long Stays, ‘Homestays’, ‘Drive Holidays’ and ‘Change of Air’ besides new products like ‘Caravan Holidays’.

Tourism minister of the state, PA Mohamed Riyas said the pandemic had tapered off considerably across the globe, resulting in the lifting of travel restrictions. “This augurs well for Kerala’s tourism and hospitality industry. We are in a resurgent mode now. We believe the recently launched products will attract the travellers from both inside and outside the country,” he said.

“Tourists from inside the country have always played a major role in making Kerala’s tourism a bustling enterprise. In the post-COVID world, their role will be paramount. It is this belief that forms the essence of our pan-India promotional campaigns,” he added.

Dr. Venu V, Addl. Chief Secretary (Tourism), said, “After meticulous planning, the theme-based projects have been made. Some of the new projects, like the biodiversity circuit, and ‘Caravan Holidays’, in particular, will take the travellers to Kerala’s unexplored areas while observing all the pandemic protocols, thus helping the state go beyond established destinations.”