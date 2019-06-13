Kerala payasam fans, Ambalapuzha temple’s paal payasam to be now served in paper containers soon!

Kerala's Ambalapuzha payasam fans, good news for you! The piping hot prasad known as the 'Ambalapuzha paal payasam' served at Kerala's famous Sree Krishna temple at Ambalapuzha will soon be distributed in paper made containers, according to a Mathrubhumi report. Earlier, devotees used to bring containers to take the prasad and then plastic containers began to be used. With this new green initiative, the Travancore Devaswom Board is keen to make the temple premises free of plastic containers. This way, the Ambalapuzha temple has rolled out a sustainable way of serving prasad to thousands of devotees and led the way forward for other temples to follow so that there is no more plastic in temple premises. These paper containers are made with a biodegradable component that allows it to decompose in soil. Also, the proposed paper containers can store up to one and a half litres of Ambalapuzha paal payasam offering. For those wondering what is payasam called in English, the closest word is probably 'kheer', which again is not exactly an English word in terms of accuracy, but you get the drift. In a nutshell, the 'Ambalapuzha' paal payasam is considered to be the most delicious and sacred prasad (almost like kheer) that is offered to the presiding deity, Lord Krishna. Pilgrims can pay and make a booking for the prasad at any of the counters or by money order. 'Payasam', in Malayalam, conjures the scents of sheer delicious milk that becomes the ultimate melt-in-your-mouth dessert after a wholesome meal. In particular, it refers to the 'kheer' that is traditionally made in Kerala homes during special occasions and festivals. Many travelers may not be aware of the significance of the Ambalapuzha temple, which is directly connected to the iconic Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently offered prayers and 'thulabharam' to the deity before heading to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. A blessed moment from the Guruvayur Temple. pic.twitter.com\/MgBLNM3IHJ \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019 READ: PM Modi in Guruvayur! Here's everything you want to know about Kerala's ancient Krishna temple It is believed that the idol of the presiding deity of Guruvayoor temple had been placed at Ambalapuzha temple briefly. Also, Lord Guruvayoorappan is believed to partake of the delicious paal payasam offering at the Ambalapuzha temple. For those who are keen to know about the Ambalapuzha temple timings, note this down: Opens from 3 AM to 12 PM and then from 5 PM to 7.45 PM. On special occasions, the timings may vary. Besides payasam, the Ambalapuzha temple history can offer fascinating insights about the cultural and social landscape of 'God's own country'. Kerala's legendary satirical art form called 'Ottamthullal' was first performed at this very Sri Krishna temple, demonstrating how the state's unique temple culture was neither rigid in terms of spiritual confluence nor narrow in outlook, but served as open spaces for men to to fearlessly debate, expose and critique existing social norms that bordered on being dysfunctional. Also, check out the temple's majestic display of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu through artistic masterpieces that your eyes can feast upon. The Kerala murals in earthern colours are a visual feast. These are intricately drawn as most traditional murals are, but what makes these Kerala murals spellbinding is somewhat a deep mystery. Not sure whether to visit this beautiful abode on your next visit to Kerala? Well, the scent of Amabalapuzha paal payasam cooked to perfection by the temple cooks will lure you, if nothing else. When the Ambalapuzha paal payasam turns slightly pink just after the sugar crystals are added and perfectly stirred in, be ready to grab a spoon! After the temple cooks first serve it to the presiding deity, this rose gold puddle of a dessert is served with love to hundreds and thousands of pilgrims.