Kempty Falls Crowding: After viral video, Uttarkhand govt to allow only 50 tourists to visit Mussorie attraction

Viral image of toursit overcrowding at Kempty Falls in Mussorie (Image: Instagraam)

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are over-pouring with tourists who are leaving no stone unturned to make the best of the recent easing of restrictions. After an image of a crowded road in Manali went viral, a shocking video clip of Mussorie’s Kempty Falls drew the flak of netizens for flouting social distancing and masking norms making the state government pull restrictions on the entry of tourists.

The Uttarakhand government now has decided that only 50 tourists at Mussorie Kempty Falls, can gather at the falls one at a time. Moreover, the tourists cannot stay at the falls beyond half an hour. A check-post will also be set up for monitoring tourist activity, ANI reported citing Ashish Srivastava, the district magistrate of Tehri Garhwal.

The video clips that went viral on social media showed hundreds of tourists gathered for a bath at the Kempty Falls, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mussorie with social distancing going for a toss and most of them without masks.

Earlier yesterday, the Union Ministry of Health has issued warnings against revenge tourism and overcrowding at tourist spots that opened up recently attacking lakhs of travelers. Notably the Union Ministry. “People roaming in hill stations and markets without maintaining physical distance and not wearing masks can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far,” joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said as he stressed on following Covid-appropriate behavior and vaccination.

E-Pass is mandatory for all inbound persons to Uttarkhand by all modes of transportation, available on the Smart City web portal. Also, it is mandatory to bring RT-PCR Covid-negative test report not later than 72 hours while entering Uttarakhand.