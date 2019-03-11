Kedarnath temple opening and closing dates for 2019

Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on May 9 (File photo)

Kedarnath temple timings: Kedarnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the prime centres of pilgrimage in India. Locating majestically on the green lap of the Garhwal Himalayan range, the entire route to Kedarnath Dham is dotted with breathtaking views and scenic surroundings. Being situated at a whopping height of 3,583 metres above sea level the entire region remains buried in a thick layering of white snow during its peak winter seasons during which the temple darshan shuts down and the yatra is halted for the season. The temple witnesses a large number of footfall each year.

When the temple is closed off for darshan, then all the yatris are taken to the winter seat of the Lord at a holy town in Rudraprayag district of Ukhimath. Legend has it that the Pandava brothers had initially constructed the temple when they visited here together to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva in order to achieve forgiveness for killing their kin – the Kauravas on the battlefield in Mahabharata. During the 7th century, it was then later on reconstructed by Adi Shankaracharya who aimed at reviving the Hindu faith. The presiding deity at Kedarnath is an irregular black stone lingam which sits on a 12-foot tall pedestal.

Planning on visiting this wonderful holy town?

Here are opening and closing dates of the Kedarnath Dham:

The Kapat of this holy temple will open for yatris and devotees on May 9th 2019 at 5:35 am in the morning. On May 7th 2019, as per traditions, a Bhairavnath puja will be held in Omkareshwar mandir at Ukhimath. On 7th May 2019, the Kedarnath Doli will be transferred from its winter seat at Omkareshwar mandir at Ukhimath post 10 am in the morning. On this day, the Kedarnath Ji Doli stayed at Phata village for the remainder of the night. The next day, on May 8th 2019, the Doli carrying Kedarnath Ji will reach Gauri Mata Temple located at Gaurikund during night time. On 9th May 2019, the Doli will make its final journey from Gaurikund to Kedarnath. Kedarnath Ji’s Doli will finally reach the shrine on the morning of May 9th 2019, Thursday at 5:35 am. The temple’s Kapat will then open for visitation for pilgrims and devout Shaivites.

The closing dates for Kedarnath Dham have not been decided but are under consideration. According to the tradition, the temple kapat will close for public visitation during the eve of Bhai Dooj which falls after Diwali mostly between the end of October and beginning of November.

Best Time to Visit Kedarnath Dham:

The best time to take up the journey to Kedarnath Dham is during the months of May – June and September – October. The winter time falls between the months of November to April when the temperature dips till subzero accompanied by heavy rainfall. Summertime at Kedarnath is extremely pleasant and welcoming but the overall temperature still remains freezing cold.