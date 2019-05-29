Good news for Kedarnath pilgrims! Two more helicopter services begin

This is nothing short of a good news for people who are looking to visit Kedarnath Shrine but weren't able to due to the strenuous trek and its geographical location. Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority has announced two additional helicopter services to the revered jyotirlinga temple of Kedarnath from Sersi in Uttarakhand. The booking for these additional helicopter services by Heritage Aviation and Kestrel Aviation has started from May 28 on the website heliservices.uk.gov.in and the price for one person, one way, has been kept at Rs 2349 only. Sersi is located over 7 km south of the Kedarnath shrine between Sonprayag and Phata. You need to consult the operators on the availability of time and slots prior to the booking. Kedarnath is one of the most sacred pilgrim centres of Hinduism in India. It is one of the four char dhams and Panch Kedars of Uttarakhand and is also one of the twelve jyotirlinga temples spread across India. Situated on the banks of holy Mandakini river, Kedarnath is located at an altitude of 11,755 feet. Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine located amidst the majestic snow-capped Himalayan ranges in Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. The temple is located in a region where it snows most of the time of the year due to which it remains closed for any visitors during the months of November to April This year, the portals of Kedarnath temple opened on May 9. Also Read |\u00a0Kedarnath\u2019s Rudra Gufa: Meditate in the serene cave where PM Modi worshipped Lord Shiva, check booking details and price The governments at centre and state have started many infrastructure projects to upgrade facilities for the pilgrims in Kedarnath after massive floods devastated the town in 2013. Kedarnath recently came in news after prime minister Narendra Modi visited the shrine after voting got over for Lok Sabha elections and meditated in the recently developed Rudra Gufa cave for 17 hours before heading to Badrinath. Suddenly, people started searching about the Rudra Gufa and internet got flooded with memes. As the tourist season has progressed so far, more and more pilgrims are expected to visit the shrine in coming days and these new helicopter services will surely help them in visiting the shrine easily.