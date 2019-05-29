Good news for Kedarnath pilgrims! Two more helicopter services begin

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 1:30:33 PM

Kedarnath Helicopter Booking: Kedarnath is one of the most sacred pilgrim centres of Hinduism in India. It is one of the four char dhams and Panch Kedars of Uttarakhand and is also one of the twelve jyotirlinga temples spread across India.

Kedarnath temple, how to visit kedarnath, Kedarnath helicopter,Kedarnath helicopter booking, Kedarnath helicopter price, Kedarnath helicopter rates, Kedarnath helicopter from sersi, helicopter services to kedarnath, chardham yatra by helicopter, Narendra Modi KedarnathKedarnath Helicopter booking: The booking for these additional helicopter services by Heritage Aviation and Kestrel Aviation has started from May 28.

This is nothing short of a good news for people who are looking to visit Kedarnath Shrine but weren’t able to due to the strenuous trek and its geographical location. Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority has announced two additional helicopter services to the revered jyotirlinga temple of Kedarnath from Sersi in Uttarakhand. The booking for these additional helicopter services by Heritage Aviation and Kestrel Aviation has started from May 28 on the website heliservices.uk.gov.in and the price for one person, one way, has been kept at Rs 2349 only.

Sersi is located over 7 km south of the Kedarnath shrine between Sonprayag and Phata. You need to consult the operators on the availability of time and slots prior to the booking.

Kedarnath is one of the most sacred pilgrim centres of Hinduism in India. It is one of the four char dhams and Panch Kedars of Uttarakhand and is also one of the twelve jyotirlinga temples spread across India. Situated on the banks of holy Mandakini river, Kedarnath is located at an altitude of 11,755 feet. Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine located amidst the majestic snow-capped Himalayan ranges in Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. The temple is located in a region where it snows most of the time of the year due to which it remains closed for any visitors during the months of November to April/May. This year, the portals of Kedarnath temple opened on May 9.

Also Read | Kedarnath’s Rudra Gufa: Meditate in the serene cave where PM Modi worshipped Lord Shiva, check booking details and price

The governments at centre and state have started many infrastructure projects to upgrade facilities for the pilgrims in Kedarnath after massive floods devastated the town in 2013. Kedarnath recently came in news after prime minister Narendra Modi visited the shrine after voting got over for Lok Sabha elections and meditated in the recently developed Rudra Gufa cave for 17 hours before heading to Badrinath. Suddenly, people started searching about the Rudra Gufa and internet got flooded with memes.

As the tourist season has progressed so far, more and more pilgrims are expected to visit the shrine in coming days and these new helicopter services will surely help them in visiting the shrine easily.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Good news for Kedarnath pilgrims! Two more helicopter services begin
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition