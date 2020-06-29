Kedarnath-Badrinath pilgrimage to resume soon; Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board releases SOPs for pilgrims

After the completion of the visit to the shrine, the issued E-pass will be null and void.

The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board has brought in good news for pilgrims of Uttarakhand. The board has issued standard operating procedures for Chardham Yatra starting from July 1. The board has asked the interested pilgrims to register themselves at badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in to get the E-pass required to visit the shrines in the state. The board has mandated that only people who are residents of Uttarakhand state will get the E-pass, which will be valid only for darshan at temple during their visit to the shrine.

After the completion of the visit to the shrine, the issued E-pass will be null and void, the board has directed. In order to apply for the E-pass, the board has asked interested pilgrims to upload their ID proof, Photographs, medical documents showing any underlying medical conditions such as any length of time spent under quarantine or Covid positive history. The board has also asked the pilgrims to reveal any travel details from other states to Uttarakhand last month while applying for E-pass. Pilgrims will have to carry ID and Address Proof that were submitted on the website on their way to the shrine, the board has directed.

It has also advised people who have any symptoms related to Covid-19 such as fever, cough or breathlessness against visiting the shrine or even applying for the E-visa in the first place. It has also advised the people who are interested in pilgrimage to avoid meeting any individual aged more than 60 years during the shrine visit.

The board has mandated the implementation of the Covid-19 advisories listed out by the government such as honouring social distancing norms and wearing masks during the visit. In case of developing any symptoms during the visit to the shrine, the board has suggested the potential pilgrims to contact the administrative authority of the shrine.

All pilgrims have also been advised to wash their hands and feet with soaps before stepping into the temple while the authorities will also provide hand sanitizer at the entry gate of the temple. The board has strongly advised against touching any idols or objects during their visit to the temple.

The board has directed that the local contact person/travel agency/sponsor will be responsible for the successful completion of the visit to the iconic shrine of Lord Shiva.