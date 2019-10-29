Kedarnath and Yamunotri Temples: Portals of famous chardham shrines close on Tuesday

A traditional temple closing ceremony took place at both Kedarnath and Yamunotri where processions were taken out and special prayers were held.

After the portals of Gangotri shrine, one of the four Chardhams of Uttarakhand, were closed for winter break on Monday, the portals of Kedarnath Jyotirlinga temple and Yamunotri shrine are closed on Tuesday as well. While the portals of Kedarnath were closed in the morning, Yamunotri shrine was closed for public in the afternoon. After the closing ceremony, the idols of deity from the Kedarnath shrine are taken to Ukhimath’s Omkareshwar temple in Rudraprayag.

A traditional temple closing ceremony took place at both Kedarnath and Yamunotri where processions were taken out and special prayers were held. Every year, lakhs of tourists visit the famous four shrines of Uttarakhand known as chardham which include Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. These shrines are dedicated to Goddesses Yamuna, Ganga and Lords Shiva and Vishnu respectively. While the portals of three chardham shrines are closed for the public this week, Badrinath shrine will remain open till November 17 and will remain closed for the next six months from then onwards.

This year both Kedarnath and Badrinath remained in news as high-level dignitaries including PM Narendra Modi paid a visit to these shrines. Located on the banks of Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is also one of the twelve jyotirlinga temples dedicated to lord Shiva. It is northernmost of all the jyotirlingas while Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu is the southernmost.

There are many other pilgrim sites located near Kedarnath shrines such as Bhootnath Ji, Mandakini Waterfall, Bhima Shila and meditation caves. Last week, Maharashtra Cheif Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited Kedarnath Shrine. Badrinath-Kedarnath temple’s committee sources told that Maharashtra’s Chief Minister also performed puja at the Himalayan shrine. He spent almost an hour in the temple premises and also talked with ‘teerth purohits’ (priests).