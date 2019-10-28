Kashi Vishwanath Temple: This puja item banned in Varanasi’s Jyotirlinga mandir; check details

Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Varanasi: As per Hindu traditions only raw milk can be used as offering to the deity. (Image: Facebook/Vishal Singh)

Planning to visit Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple? Then you must know this news before visiting the famous jyotirlinga temple in Benaras. Kashi Vishwanath temple trust has taken an important decision which has banned packaged milk as puja offering for Baba Vishwanath with immediate effect. Talking to Financial Express Online CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishisht Kshetra Vikas Parishad Vishal Singh said, “The temple trust had a meeting recently in which the its members were of the view that packed pasteurized milk should not be used as an offering for Baba Vishwanath jyotirlinga.”

Also Read | Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: PM Narendra Modi’s dream project to realize soon, global tender released on Dhanteras

Explaining the reason behind this decision Vishal Singh said, “Trust members were of the view that packaged milk goes through the process of pasteurization involving heating and cooling and hence it should not be used for Abhishek at the temple.”

The move might cause some inconvenience for the pilgrims and the temple trust has made some plans to overcome the milk shortage. “We’ll be buying milk directly from sellers because our in-house milk production from the gaushala is not enough to meet the daily demand. We are using gaushala’s milk for bhog, prasad and temple pujas but for devotees it won’t be enough,” CEO Vishal Singh said. As per Hindu traditions only raw milk can be used as offering to the deity. According to estimates, around 200 to 250 litre milk is used daily in Baba Vishwanath temple.

Kashi Vishwanath temple, situated near the bank of Ganga river, is going through a transition process after more than two centuries with the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Last week on Dhanteras, government authorities released Global Tender for the construction work of PM Narendra Modi’s dream project for his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.