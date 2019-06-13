Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor’s final DPR ready! PM Narendra Modi’s dream project is every pilgrim’s joy

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi\u2019s dream project is all set to modify India\u2019s spiritual capital! Varanasi or Kashi, being one of the most ancient and holy cities on Earth is going to become every pilgrim\u2019s delight as per the final detailed project report (DPR) of the temple corridor project which is now ready and submitted to the authorities. According to a recent Dainik Jagran report, Ahmedabad's Consultancy Company named HCP, recently handed over the DPR to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Regional Development Council. The DPR also provides illustrated description as well as tender documents including the project\u2019s money assessment and design templates. A sum of Rs 460 crores will be reportedly spent on the construction of the corridor project. The ancient temples existing in the corridor area will also be preserved and redeveloped with a brilliant infrastructural finesse. PM Modi\u2019s constituency is Varanasi and he is the current BJP member of Parliament (MP) for the city. PM Modi inaugurated the temple corridor project on March 8. Recently, when the DPR was presented, the deadline for the completion of the corridor was decided and set as 18 months. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which will be 50 feet wide will connect the ancient shrine and one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples to the famous holy ghats of Varanasi. The main temple which is the Kashi Vishwanath temple, is located on the left bank of the holy river Ganga is surrounded by narrow, small and claustrophobic lanes. This prime place of worship of the entire country struggles throughout the year in order to manage the humongous crowd which throngs the congested lanes during festive times. Also Read:\u00a0Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, Varanasi: This is how PM Narendra Modi\u2019s dream project is changing the ancient city With the corridor project becoming a reality soon, the temple area and the entire city will go through a massive transformation. Once the project will be completed, the corridor will ease congestion and provide the pilgrims and residents several amenities such as wider and cleaner roads, lanes, better lighting as well as clean drinking water. Kashi-Vishwanath corridor: Interesting facts, facilities for devotees A 50 feet wide corridor will directly connect Ganga\u2019s Manikarnika as well as the Lalita Ghat to the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple Just before the temple, the corridor will culminate into a grand, majestic square The temple corridor will have waiting rooms for the pilgrims and devotees to rest Devotees and travellers will witness a newly built museum as well as an auditorium depicting Varanasi\u2019s ancient history and culture New Yagyashalas will be built for religious rituals such as havan and yagya The Kashi Vishwanath corridor will also have lodgings for the priests, volunteers as well as devotees An authentic food street will be serving tempting Banarasi and Awadhi dishes to the tourists and devotees A new Bhogshala will also be constructed for prayers and offerings to the presiding deity