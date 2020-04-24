Kashi Vishwanath Dham project: Social distancing followed as work resumes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

At the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project site, social distancing norms, lockdown guidelines, and restrictions are being followed

Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Dham project’s work has resumed. The construction work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship project in his Lok Sabha Constituency Varanasi has started, CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishisht Kshetra Vikas Parishad Vishal Singh tweeted. The work, which had to stop due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, has resumed, Singh said. However, the authority has been adhering to the COVID-19 lockdown manual, Singh assured. Even though the work has started authorities have ensured that each and every norms of the Lockdown extension are followed at Kashi Vishwanath Dham project site. Singh has listed out a few details pertaining to the resumption of works at Kashi Vishwanath Dham project site.

* Vishal Singh has said that around 150 workers are working at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project site

* At the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project site, social distancing norms, lockdown guidelines, and restrictions are being followed, said Singh.

* The entry and exit to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project site are prohibited. Only officials and other individuals who are required to enter the area can go inside, Singh said. The total area has been barricaded. The area can be isolated and quarantined, Vishal Singh said.

* Workers are provided with shelters in the area. Officials and workers are equipped with masks and gloves. The whole area is sanitized before the start of the work and closure of the day’s work on a daily basis, Vishal Singh said.

* Devotees are prohibited to enter the premises of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. People, who are required to go inside, are allowed only after a thorough sanitization process.

About Kashi Vishwanath Dham project: The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project restoration of Kashi’s ancient pride and also involves easing the traffic and movement of people around the main temple. The project also connects the main temple with the nearby ghats in the ancient city. PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in March 2019.