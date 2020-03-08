Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project: Another ancient temple discovered in Varanasi!

These temples were hidden amongst the residential and commercial buildings of the city.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: A beautiful ancient temple has been discovered near Dhundhiraj Ganesh Ji temple in Varanasi in the ongoing work for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. The announcement about the discovered temple was made by the top official overseeing the work of the project. At proposed gate no 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, a temple has been discovered near Dhundhiraj Ganesh Ji temple, said Vishal Singh, CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.

More than 30 ancient temples have come to the light of the authorities during the clearing work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project. The temples have been found to have immense religious and historic importance and been traced to the Kashi Khand of the Skand Puran. These temples were hidden amongst the residential and commercial buildings of the city which are being cleared under the project.

All the discovered temples will be restored and conserved under the project. Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is the flagship programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. The project entails easing the traffic and movement of people around the temple and connecting the temple with the nearby ghats in the city. The project which has ushered major transformation in the city was launched by PM Modi in March last year.

In December last year, the temple trust had issued an expression of interest listing around 30 discovered temples. The expression of interest invited interested parties to collaborate in the restoration of the discovered temples. The restoration work will include 3-D mapping, reconstruction of some portions of the temples, and strengthening the present structure of the temples.

Apart from the latest temple which has been discovered, the other temples include Mata Kali Shri Rani Vijayraj Mahoiba temple, Shri Koneshwar Mahadev temple, Shri Pramod Vinayak temple, Shri Rudreshwar Mahadev temple, Sheetla Mata temple and other significant temples.