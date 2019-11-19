Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to have smog towers! Here’s how faith is meeting environment sustainability in Varanasi

Two centuries after Indore’s legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar’s reconstruction work changed the face of the ancient city, Varanasi is again going through a phase of redevelopment.

Kashi Vishwanth Corridor authorities have made a unique plan to curb carbon footprint in the upcoming project. Touted as the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashi Vishwanath Corriodor will ensure that it creates a environmentally sustainable model. Temple authorities will manage and recycle both the liquid-solid waste and nirmalya (floral, milk, water and other offerings to the deity) originating in the corridor area. Flowers offered will be used to make scents, incense sticks or agarbathis and dhoop. Liquid waste such as water and milk will be recycled and used in watering plants, washing and cleaning floors, etc. Talking with Financial express Online, CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishisht Kshetra Vikas Parishad Vishal Singh said that buildings in the Kashi Vishwanth Corridor will follow green building concept and waste originating from the corridor area will be recycled in a sustainable way.

Effluent Treatment Plant or ETP will be established in the area to recycle liquid waste. Singh said, “The idea is to treat every solid and liquid waste and ‘nirmalya’ originating from the corridor area in the ETP and Sewage Treatment Plant or STP. This plan is part of the DPR. All liquid waste and nirmalya will be treated in the plant and used for irrigation and washing/cleaning purposes within the corridor complex. Rest of the organic waste and nirmalya will be recycled as well. The corridor will use aeration based distillation plants for treating mixed liquid-solid waste. Nirmalya will be recycled in compost unit and flowers will be used to make Agarbathis , this process is going on.” According to media reports, the proposal for the same was recently presented before a committee of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Here are some of the features that will make Kashi Vishwanath Corridor a Zero Carbon zone:

Smog Towers to curb air pollution: Talking exclusively with Financial Express Online Vishal Singh said, “To control the air pollution, which is a big cause of worry these days, we will have extensive plantation in the area, that is one solution. There will be no vehicular movement in the corridor area but it will have pollution coming from the city and for that we tested different methods during the clearing of the corridor area and there was lot of dust originating due to the clearing activity.”

“To settle Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter or RSPM and Suspended Particulate Matter or SPM, we used a technique involving electro-magnetic waves which makes these particulate matters to settle faster like in sedimentation,” Singh added admitting that the experiment did not yield desired results. “We also tried water sprinkling, etc. Now we are planning to use smog towers in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor area so that pilgrims congregating to visit Kashi Vishwanth Temple experience healthy air quality,” Singh said.

Ban on incense and dhoop in Red Zone: Corridor will have tight security regime and it will be divided into Red, Green and Yellow zones. Like it is now, there will be a ban on burning anything in the red zone including agarbathis and dhoop. Religious burning materials including agarbathis, dhoop and diyas, etc., will be provided by the temple authorities in the yellow and green zone for pilgrims.

Planting of air purifying plants/trees: According to media reports the Kashi Vishwanath Temple authority is planning to plant over a thousand plants/trees in the corridor area. Most of them will be trees/plants mentioned in Vedas and Ayurveda. These will be air purifying plant. It will also make Kashi Vishwanath temple area visually more attractive.

Rainwater harvesting in Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Buildings the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will have rainwater harvesting systems. The water saved/collected will be used in temple work.

Two centuries after Indore’s legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar’s reconstruction work changed the face of the ancient city, Varanasi is again going through a phase of redevelopment. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project will upgrade the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga temple’s main complex, mandir chowk, and ghats. It will also have galleries, museum, multipurpose auditorium, hall, bhakt-suvidha kendra, public convenience, moksha griha, bhojshala, rooms for priests and volunteers, book-stalls, etc. The entry gate for the corridor from Ganga river’s side will be at Lalita Ghat. For senior citizens, it will also have escalators. Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will have entry gates at Saraswati Faatak, Neelkanth and Dhundhiraj Gate. Whole area of Kashiw Vishwanath Corridor will be under CCTV surveillance which will be connected to an integrated command centre for security.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the work for Kashi Vishanath Corridor project on March 8th this year. It is planned to completed by December 31st, 2021.