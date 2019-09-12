Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to be constructed with same stones used in Taj Mahal

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will preserve and strengthen the ancient heritage structures, it will also add modern facilities and ease of movement for pilgrims and tourists visiting Varanasi.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor News: One of the striking features of Taj Mahal is the type of stones used in building one of the seven wonders of the world. Now, PM Narendra Modi’s dream project in his constituency Varanasi will use same Makrana stone from the famous quarries of Rajasthan. A team of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project led by its top official Vishal Singh visited Rajasthan to shortlist stone samples. Talking to the Financial Express Online, Singh said that he has met and talked with quarry owners in Makrana and took information regarding White Marble stones. “Makrana stone was used in the construction of Taj Mahal, we will be using the same category of stones because it has the longest life. It is strong and durable. There are different classes (class 1, 2 and 3) and grades of that stones, so, we wanted to check it firsthand,” Singh said.

Singh added that only after take due consideration of stone quality and other standards, the authority will take any final decision. “Our focus is on quality, it will not be compromised at any cost,” Singh said adding that there are also variations in the white color of that stone type. “That is why we had come all the way to Makrana mines. We also wanted to check the availability of stones we are going to use in Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. We have a time-limit in which the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is to be completed. So, to evaluate these aspects we went there. We are planning to use Makrana marble in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,” Singh told Financial Express Online.

He said that the process has started and they will take sanctions from the government and other formalities will be completed as well. “The work of land acquisition is almost complete. 95% of the land is already with us. Constructions have been cleared. Soil testing has been done. It is just a matter of tendering now. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is meeting in the coming week, probably on Tuesday, and we hope to get required clearances. After that we plan to tender-out by the end of this Month. As soon as that is cleared, work will start immediately, probably in October,” Singh said.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is PM Modi's flagship project for his Lok Sabha Constituency Varanasi, is refurbishing the heritage of the ancient city and will be constructed in around four lakh square feet area. While Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will preserve and strengthen the ancient heritage structures, it will also add modern facilities and ease of movement for pilgrims and tourists visiting Varanasi. Stones used in Taj Mahal will add to the grandeur of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.