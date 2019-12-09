Kashi Vishwanath Corridor set to be completed by April 2021

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is 50 feet wide, connects the Hindu shrine and one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples with some of Varanasi’s famous ghats.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is PM Narendra Modi’s dream project. The corridor will change the look of the ancient city of Varanasi. It is at the epicentre of Hindu religion and mythology. PM Modi had inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on March 8 this year. Recently, the Varanasi Development Committee held a meeting on Saturday, at the Yoga Sadhana Kendra of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. There Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, the Minister for Charitable Affairs announced that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be completed by April 2021. He also explained that a lot of development work has been done in the city. The city will also be decorated once the construction work gets finished.

PM Narendra Modi who is also an MP from Kashi, and U.P CM Yogi Adityanath, are giving their full attention to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project development. Apart from the project, there is also a plan to make the streets of Benaras’ every ward ‘smart’. Smart city facilities have already been introduced at the Kalabhairav ward. This means that the streets will have new connections of water and sewer pipes. According to media reports, Rs 25 crore is being spent to remove the old water and sewer pipes and in installing new ones. Work on Kameshwar Mahadev ward is set to start by next month.

Dr Neelkanth Tiwari also said that a CNG station is being built between the ghats of Bhainsasur and Khimniya to run boats. The road from the front ghat to Gadwa ghat is to be widened and parikrama road is being renovated.

