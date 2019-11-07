Kartarpur Gurdwara: Uncertainty over Kartarpur Corridor continues, Pakistan yet to approve Indian list of pilgrims

The corridor which will be inaugurated on Sunday connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan

There is an air of uncertainty ahead of the inauguration of the corridor for Kartarpur Gurdwara on November 9 as India continues to wait for approval from Pakistan on the list of 550 passengers which has been submitted.

Highly placed sources confirmed that the list has names of many eminent personalities including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and many Union Ministers, Chief Minister of Punjab and other MPs. “The reason for the delay from Pakistan side is not known,” sources added.

The corridor is expected to be inaugurated on November 9 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from their respective sides.

India is conscious of the fact that Pakistan will misuse this corridor to provoke the sentiments of Sikhs in India, but sources said that “India is looking at the bigger picture and it has been built as it was proposed by the Indian side almost two decades ago.”

To a question regarding Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking political approval to travel on the invitation from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources said that “Those who are travelling as part of the 550 persons whose list has been given to the Pakistan side need no political approval.“

However, “Since Sidhu was invited by the Prime Minister of that country, such invitees require political clearance as they will be going through Wagah border.”

Ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, both countries on Oct 24 had inked an agreement which outlined the modalities for operationalising the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

