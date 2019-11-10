Kartarpur Corridor: Now, possibility of darbar Sahib’s inclusion in Delhi pilgrimage scheme

The inclusion of Katarpur Sahib in the scheme will of course make more people use the scheme for their pilgrimages. (PTI Image)

Before the Katarpur Corridor launch, the Delhi government has announced the inclusion of the holy site of Sikhs in its ‘teerth yatra’ scheme. Under this scheme the government has taken up the sponsorship of pilgrimages by senior citizens to 12 sacred sites in India.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the proposal to extend the scheme by including the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah border-Sri Anandpur Sahib route that already exists, was given nod in principle by the Cabinet. Kailash Gahlot, Revenue Minister said that it would require clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

WATCH VIDEO | Kartarpur Corridor between India-Pakistan opens! Top facts you must know

Kejriwal said during his address in a press committee that the extension’s details will be worked out as soon as the government of India and Pakistan finalise modalities like uncertainty over the fees charged to pilgrims, etc., is still to be finalized. Once that happens, they will work on creating the programme under their scheme. He has diected the department of revenue to work details in accordance to the Indian and Pakistan government’s final arrangement.

Kejriwal also mentioned that the Delhi government will bear the expenses of the pilgrims going to Kartarpur Sahib as well. Similar to the scheme’s previous routes. It will include the facilitation charges by the governments of India and Pakistan.

He posted the announcement of the inclusion of the Katarpur Sahib in the Delhi government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra’ scheme on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji on Twitter.

श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 550वे प्रकाश पर्व के अवसर पर दिल्ली सरकार ने एक ऐतिहासिक फैसला लिया है मुख्यमंत्री तीर्थ यात्रा योजना के तहत अब दिल्ली के बुजुर्गों को करतारपुर साहिब के भी दर्शन कराए जाएंगे इस यात्रा में लगनेवाली हर तरह की फीस दिल्ली सरकार देगी। pic.twitter.com/RK9BLg2vHW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2019

Senior citizens are allowed to take one member of the family with them under the scheme.Not just MLAs but the Delhi government ministers as well as the chairman of Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti have the authorisation to issue certificates to the scheme’s applicants.

17,000 pilgrims including attendants have journeyed in the Delhi government funded scheme. The inclusion of Katarpur Sahib in the scheme will of course make more people use the scheme for their pilgrimages.