Kartarpur Corridor inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi reaches Dera Baba Nanak for opening ceremony

Kartarpur Corridor LIVE updates: India and Pakistan are coming together to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh Religion Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor to provide Indian pilgrims easy access to one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal. Pakistani PM Imran Khan announced that Indian pilgrims can travel via Kartarpur corridor without a visa. Kartarpur corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal. Kartarpur Gurdwara is known as the the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Located on the banks of Ravi river, Kartarpur Gurdwara is just over four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab. On the Pakistani side PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor. Financial Express Online brings to you minute-by-minute update of the historic day for Sikh Devotees. Stay tuned:
Highlights
The Kartarpur Corridor, which provides a visa-free access to Indian Sikhs to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, will be inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary. Read More
PM Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art passenger terminal building today at Dera Baba Nanak. Its design inspired by 'Khanda' which a symbol of faith in Sikh community, has been constructed on 18 acres of land. The building has been constructed on 15 acres of land. The fully airconditioned building, akin to an airport, has over 50 immigration counters for facilitating about 5,000 pilgrims a day. It has all the necessary public amenities such as kiosks, washrooms, child care, first aid medical facilities, prayer room and snacks counters inside main building.
The first batch of pilgrims include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Akal Takht jathedar Harpreet Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu. SGPC members and all the 117 MLAs and MPs from Punjab including ministers are also part of the 'jatha'. Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh said that all members of first batch have been asked to reach by 10 am.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will carry a silver chhatra (canopy) and ‘rumala’ given to him by Delhi Congress for offering at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Singh will join the first ‘jatha’ (delegation) which will visit Kartarpur Gurdwara via new corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Read More
PM Narendra Modi will flag off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims who will travel via Kartarpur Corridor to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib which is being thrown open on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built 4.5 km-long Corridor.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday termed as "historic" the opening of the corridor but made it clear that the initiative was not an indication of Pakistan's willingness to engage in dialogue with India.
"This is a momentous occasion for us. We are so happy. The corridor should have been built long back," said Manjit Singh, a Sikh from Gurudaspur to PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Ber Sahib Gurudwara, in Sultanpur Lodhi and paid obeisance. This Gurdwara is associated with the life of the first Sikh Guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived at Sultanpur Lodhi. He will pay obeisance at famous Sikh shrine Ber Sahib Gurudwara. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh received him. PM Modi is here to inaugurate the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.