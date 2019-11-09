Kartarpur Corridor inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi reaches Dera Baba Nanak for opening ceremony

Pakistani PM Imran Khan announced that Indian pilgrims can travel via Kartarpur corridor without a visa.

Kartarpur Corridor LIVE updates: India and Pakistan are coming together to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh Religion Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor to provide Indian pilgrims easy access to one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal. Pakistani PM Imran Khan announced that Indian pilgrims can travel via Kartarpur corridor without a visa. Kartarpur corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal. Kartarpur Gurdwara is known as the the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Located on the banks of Ravi river, Kartarpur Gurdwara is just over four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab. On the Pakistani side PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor. Financial Express Online brings to you minute-by-minute update of the historic day for Sikh Devotees. Stay tuned:

Read More