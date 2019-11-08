Kartarpur Corridor: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh receives two items to offer at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

Manmohan Singh is part of a ‘jatha’ (delegation) that will pay obeisance on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji at the gurudwara in Pakistan.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has received a silver chhatra (canopy) and ‘rumala’ from Delhi Congress for offering at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Singh is part of a ‘jatha’ (delegation) that will pay obeisance on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji at the gurudwara in Pakistan. Delhi unit of Congress urged Singh to offer these items at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara for peace in the country as well as happiness and prosperity of Delhiites.

The delegation will join a mega event on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor that links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan–the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev ji –with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in Punjab, on November 9.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-headed Delhi Government has taken an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting presided over by CM Kejriwal. The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur under its flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana’, AAP chief Kejriwal said.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana’ was launched in July. The scheme is fully-funded by the Delhi government. Under the scheme, the AAP government has been currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the integrated check post of the Kartarpur Corridor. The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.